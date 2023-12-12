The Turkish SuperLig has been suspended indefinitely after a referee was punched by Ankaragucu's president following a 1-1 draw with Rizespor, the country's football federation (TFF) announced on Monday. Ankaragucu chief Faruk Koca hit Halil Umut Meler in the face on the pitch following Monday's game, leaving the official with a black eye.

"Today, this inhumane and despicable attack was made against all stakeholders of Turkish football. "In coordination with our State, all the criminal proceedings they deserve have been initiated against those responsible and instigators of this inhumane attack. "The responsible club, the Club President, its managers and all the criminals who attacked Halil Umut Meler will be punished in the most severe way.

"By the decision of the Turkish Football Federation Board of Directors, matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely," it added. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the incident which took place in the capital city, Ankara.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence," Erdogan posted on Twitter, which is being rebranded as 'X'. "We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports," he added.