WATCH: US expansion club Bay FC pay a world record R16 million to sign Zambia’s Racheal Kundananji

Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji completed a move to US expansion team Bay FC on Wednesday in the most expensive transfer in women’s football. The 23-year-old Zambian was on the books of Madrid CFF, who finished fifth in the Spanish women’s top flight Liga F last season, and are currently fourth this season, behind Barcelona, Real Madrid and Levante.

According to reports, Kundananji cost the American club $860,000 (over R16 million). Kundananji’s fee breaks the record £400,000 Barcelona paid Manchester City to sign England’s Keira Walsh in 2022. She becomes the first African footballer — male or female — to break the transfer record.

“We are delighted to add Racheal to our group,” said Bay FC General Manager Lucy Rushton on the club’s website on Wednesday. “She is a tremendous talent with dynamic attacking qualities and an incredible physical profile who has produced for both club and country. “Racheal has a composure in-front of goal and a natural ability to score with different types of finishes and from various locations. We believe she will continue to grow and develop at our club, showcasing her skillset and adding to the array of exciting attacking talent we have here.”

Speaking to the BBC, Kundananji said: “People in Zambia will be surprised but they will be so happy. "A lot of people have encouraged me to work hard and some even said 'maybe one day you'll break some records'. "This is the first one and I know there are more coming. I will do my level best and fight every time I play, like I always do.