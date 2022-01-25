What’s cooking in UK football stadia? Nothing good by the looks of it

Johannesburg - Aside from the exorbitant food prices at English football stadia, the quality of cuisine being dished up to fans in one of the best footballing countries in the world is sometimes downright diabolical. Disclaimer: The following is not recommended for sensitive stomachs.

Twitter account @FootyScran, a kind of stomach-heaving whistleblower, is at the forefront of exposing the area of football which seldom makes the news. Pictured below is a pie and gravy with ‘mushy’-peas swamped in gravy, alongside a pint of beer for 132 South African rand. Although, it’s probably not best to convert the price into rand - or attempt to eat the so-called meal. Steak pie, peas and gravy at FC United of Manchester (@FCUnitedMcr)



💷 £6.40 with a pint (£2.80 without) pic.twitter.com/927c59yRRD — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) January 23, 2022 At R92.80 you might expect a fully-cooked sausage, but don’t digest just yet.

Half cooked hot dog at Derby County (@dcfcofficial)



💷 £4.50 pic.twitter.com/8hpb0EInFk — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) January 16, 2022 How about R100 for a cheeseburger, you’d probably expect a genuine hamburger roll, right? Wrong. Double cheeseburger in a hot dog roll at Boreham Wood (@BOREHAM_WOODFC)



💷 £5 pic.twitter.com/MjWjvmE5wI — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) January 24, 2022 Or if you’d prefer, a char-grilled pizza slice for R82? Pizza slice at West Brom (@WBA)



£4 pic.twitter.com/fEjwY0fNC2 — Footy Scran (@FootyScran) January 22, 2022 If you have a budget of R72, you could always keep it simple, drop a slice or two of processed cheese on a container of chips drowned in gravy.