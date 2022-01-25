SportSoccer
A football fan bought a pie with gravy and mushy-peas and this is what he got at a English football stadium. Photo: @FootyScran via Twitter
What’s cooking in UK football stadia? Nothing good by the looks of it

Johannesburg - Aside from the exorbitant food prices at English football stadia, the quality of cuisine being dished up to fans in one of the best footballing countries in the world is sometimes downright diabolical.

Disclaimer: The following is not recommended for sensitive stomachs.

Twitter account @FootyScran, a kind of stomach-heaving whistleblower, is at the forefront of exposing the area of football which seldom makes the news.

Pictured below is a pie and gravy with ‘mushy’-peas swamped in gravy, alongside a pint of beer for 132 South African rand. Although, it’s probably not best to convert the price into rand - or attempt to eat the so-called meal.

At R92.80 you might expect a fully-cooked sausage, but don’t digest just yet.

How about R100 for a cheeseburger, you’d probably expect a genuine hamburger roll, right? Wrong.

Or if you’d prefer, a char-grilled pizza slice for R82?

If you have a budget of R72, you could always keep it simple, drop a slice or two of processed cheese on a container of chips drowned in gravy.

But by far the most reasonable meal at just under R31, on one’s pocket that is, on offer would be another variation of a pie and gravy and some more mushy-peas.

It seems then, though South African football is a world away from competing with the English, the UK could learn a thing or two about catering for their fans.

