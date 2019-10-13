MINSK – Georginio Wijnaldum's two first half goals handed Netherlands a 2-1 away win over Belarus on Sunday as they consolidated top place in Group C of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Wijnaldum opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a close-in header and then hit a scorching shot from outside the penalty box for his second nine minutes later.
It moved the Dutch to 15 points from six matches, three ahead of Germany, who were playing in Estonia later on Sunday.
Even if Germany beat Estonia, the Dutch will stay on top because of a better head-to-head record.
It will leave Northern Ireland, also still in contention, back in third place with 12 points, also from six games.