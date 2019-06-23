Spain's World Cup winning striker Fernando Torres attends a news conference after the announcement of his retirement in Tokyo. Photo: Issei Kato/Reuters

TOKYO – Spain's World Cup and double European Championship winning striker Fernando Torres will play his last professional football match on August 23, he said on Sunday as he announced his retirement. "I am here to announce my official retirement from football," the 35-year-old said in a press conference in Japan's capital Tokyo.

Torres, who joined Sagan Tosu in the J-League in July 2018, said he will play his last game as a pro on August 23, when his side will play Vissel Kobe, which features former Spain teammates David Villa and Andres Iniesta.

"To say goodbye to football next to my dear friend Iniesta is something that I could never imagine, and Japan is gonna make it possible," the 2010 World Cup winner said.

"Also there will be my friend David Villa, [with whom] I share probably the best moments in Spanish football history," Torres said. "I tried to find an iconic moment to play my final game and I think that's a perfect time."

The striker's career began with Atletico Madrid in Spain and continued in the Premier League with a 2007 move Liverpool, from where he went on to Chelsea.

The pacey forward scored the winner in the Euro 2008 final triumph over Germany, defended the title in 2012 and lifted the World Cup with Spain in 2010. In total he won 110 international caps, scoring 38 times.

At club level he won the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup with Chelsea and another Europa League having returned to Atletico following a brief spell with AC Milan.

dpa