South African volleyball pioneer Gershon Rorich, 49, succumbs to illness after a three-year battle

Cape Town - Former volleyball Olympian Gershon Rorich, 49, passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer over the past three years. He represented South Africa at the Athens Olympics and was partnered by Zimbabwean-born Colin Pocock.

As a beach volleyball pair, they managed to advance to the knock-out stages after winning preliminary round matches. They eventually finished ninth overall. This was the best result yet achieved by an African beach volleyball team at the Games. Rorich also teamed up with Pocock to play a few seasons on the FIVB world beach volleyball tour.

He worked as a coach for many years until his passing. He was SA's beach volleyball coach for the African Games in Rabat four years ago and at one stage was the volleyball coach at the University of Johannesburg. Up to the time of his passing, the Cape Town-born Rorich was a member of the Quantum Volleyball Club in Randburg, Gauteng.

The Quantum Volleyball Club released a statement soon after his passing. “He fought bravely and valiantly against an illness for a very long time, but unfortunately, he lost the battle with the illness,” part of the statement read. “He was a fantastic South African athlete who competed in the sport of volleyball.

“The struggle that Rorich was having with the illness had been going on for a considerable amount of time. “Many volleyball fans in South Africa regard him as the best player in the volleyball annals in this country. “It is impossible to ignore the effort that Rorich has put into the sport of volleyball throughout the course of his life, not to mention the unflagging commitment that he has shown for the game.

“Everyone at the Quantum Volleyball Club would like to extend their sincere sympathies to members of his family and friends. We are all extremely sorry for the loss that you have suffered.” One of the people who were close to Rorich was former SA cricketer Paul Adams. For many months, Adams knew that Rorich had health problems and advised him to see a doctor. “Rorich was a very private person and while he was suffering he did not feel the need to share his ailment with friends and family,” said Adams.

“For a long time, I had been telling him to go to a doctor but he was headstrong and didn't heed the advice. He was always concerned that he would become a burden to others, and for that reason, he seldom spoke about his illness. “We chatted while he was in the hospital a day before he passed away.” Another friend Andre White said Rorich maintained a pleasant disposition even though he had been suffering for a while. They were former volleyball teammates and have maintained a friendship for many years.

“Rorich was a jolly fellow,” said White. “While he was in the hospital he was making arrangements for a game of golf after he felt his operation was a success. “He was a talented sportsperson and played a good game of tennis and cricket. He had a wonderful disposition and did not allow his condition to interfere with inner peace and contentment.” Rorich attended Livingstone High School in Claremont.