Deadly De Allende mirrors might of Bok pack

Bulldozing Springbok centre Damian de Allende thunders into DHL Stadium on Saturday to inflict the damage on Wales that demolished the British & Irish Lions in 2021. The world champions beat the Lions 2-1 in Cape Town last year and Bok skipper Siya Kolisi was named SA Rugby player of the Year, with Eben Etzebeth the fan favourite for the award.

While the praise was justified, given the potency of the world’s most confrontational forward pack, the lack of appreciation for De Allende’s decisive impact was astounding – despite him being among the team’s leading ball carriers in terms of frequency and effectiveness. The same was true after the season-opening Test against Wales when the Bok centre manufactured a linebreak, locked down the midfield on defence and put in a deft grubber for Cheslin Kolbe’s try - only to garner just 4% of the vote in a poll for the Man of the Match.

The value of a backline that can punch across the gain line is exemplified by England under Eddie Jones. Without oft-injured Manu Tuilagi, the England attack is toothless and the result is a kicking game depowered by opponents stacking the backfield with counter-attackers. But when the Samoan thumper is on deck, Jones’ plans spring to life and everything blossoms for the Roses. De Allende is that backline bludgeon for South Africa, his legs consistently propelling him through contact to complement the gains made by the pack with a midfield propellant.

But his contributions have gone grossly underappreciated by supporters who view De Allende as nothing more than a battering ram. “Damian has been crucified at times for only being an abrasive midfielder,” said Bok centurion and retired Stormers legend, Jean de Villiers. “Playing with him back then, in a way he was boxed in because of the skill set that he actually has.” De Villiers was referring to the footwork that De Allende uses to ensure contact is always on his own terms, and that the odds of making metres and delivering quick ball are stacked in his favour. There’s far more to the mighty midfielder than his carries as De Allende possesses slick passing skills, a heavy boot and is an impenetrable gatekeeper in the Bok defence plan.