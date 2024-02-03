Exciting line-up of artists for Betway SA20 Final and Playoffs announced

Fans can look forward to an exciting line-up of artists for the Betway SA20 Final and Playoffs taking place from 6 February to 10 February in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Following the success of a sold out Final at the Wanderers in Season 1, the stage is set to crown the 2024 winners as the City of Cape Town plays host at one of the most scenic backdrops in world cricket; Newlands, Cape Town.

Award-winning singer and song-writer, Lady Zamar, will thrill fans in the highly anticipated Final at Newlands on 10 February, with Sunset Sweatshop, fresh from performing at the Calabash festival, rocking the first Qualifier on 6 February at Newlands and also performing for the Wanderers crowd at Qualifier 2 on 8 February. Veranda Panda, the energetic electronic act will get fans on their feet at the Eliminator at Wanderers on 7 February. The League announced a new Playoff structure for Season 2; with a Qualifier 1, Eliminator and a Qualifier 2 setting up the road to the Final. The top two teams will play each other in Qualifier 1, followed by the Eliminator between the third and fourth-placed teams.

The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will battle it out in Qualifier 2 for a chance to book their place in the Final, which will be against the winner of Qualifier 1. This entertainment will fuse with the world-class cricket which has dominated in a show-stopping opening two weeks. Top local and international stars such as Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen and Lungi Ngidi have raised the bar on the field and fans can expect more explosive action in the playoffs. The singer of chart-topping hits such as ‘Collide’ and ‘Love is Blind’ is looking forward to her Betway SA20 debut on stage.

"I am incredibly excited and honoured to bring my music to the big stage of the Betway SA20 Final in Cape Town,” Lady Zamar said. “Cape Town has a rich history of hosting iconic events and 10 February at Newlands is set to be another spectacular blend of sport and entertainment. I love performing in front of the passionate Capetonian fans, this performance will be extra special as we celebrate cricket, music and the crowning of the 2024 Betway SA20 Champions.” General ticket prices start at an affordable rate of R100 for the Playoffs and R160 for the Final.

For those looking for a special hospitality experience, these packages kick off at just R1850pp. Further details are available on SA20.co.za. Scholars and pensioners enjoy a 50% discount, while children under 6 get free access for tickets purchased at the stadium box office. Terms and conditions apply for both online and in-stadium purchases. The Party Zone is the place to be for the most fun-loving over-18 fans around. This exclusive area hosted by Castle Lite, promises cold refreshments, outrageous outfits, and the chance to win beer for a year if a six lands in the Party Zone during the Final.

The excitement doesn’t end there! Supporters stand a chance to win incredible prizes, including a share of the Betway Catch 2 Million, hospitality upgrades, bucket hats and so much more. The littles ones will also have their hands full with more entertainment including stilt walkers, balloon artists, bubble machines, glitter makeup, magicians, and human emojis. Secure your tickets and more information on hospitality packages for an incredible experience! www.SA20.co.za