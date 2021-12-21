iKhokha partners with Visa and Massmart for the Ultimate AFCON Experience

Cape Town - iKhokha merchants and soccer fans are in for a treat this festive season with the biggest competition in Africa – The Ultimate AFCON Experience! While the much-awaited TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 tournament is hosted in Cameroon, iKhokha’s partnership with Visa and Massmart is bringing all the excitement back to South Africa.

An iKhokha merchant and 10 friends stand a chance to win a VIP TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 experience with soccer legend Siphiwe Tshabalala valued at R130 000! Plus, a 72 inch HD Smart TV, a R5 000 Makro shopping voucher, and personalised TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 swag. To enter, participants need to: Be an iKhokha merchant. Fill in the Accept Visa card payments with an iKhokha card machine. Three iKhokha merchants also stand a chance to win 65 inch HD Smart TVs, Makro shopping vouchers, Uber Eats vouchers, and TotalEnergies AFCON supporter jerseys.

Furthermore, non-merchants can win their share of R500 000 in HD Smart TVs, Uber Eats vouchers, soccer swag, airtime, or data by playing weekly games on iKhokha’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. Entrants also have the opportunity to help the next generation of soccer players with soccer kits, courtesy of Visa. All they need to do is nominate a soccer organisation when filling in the entry form. Enter The Ultimate AFCON Experience and follow iKhokha on social media to kick off the journey to winning.