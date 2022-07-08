OUT NOW: Hollywoodbets Durban July highlights digimag

After a two-year hiatus of racing held behind-closed-doors without spectators, the Hollywoodbets Durban July was anything but ordinary. Africa’s greatest horse racing event was a resounding success with excitement reaching fever pitch. On Saturday, July 2, racing fans, socialites and fashion-lovers descended on Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse for a day of festivities that culminated in 18 of the country’s best thoroughbreds battling it out for the coveted Durban July Champion title.

Check out all the highlights in this free digital magazine - HDJ 2022 Sweet Success: The hive, honey and money

It was a raceday of anticipation and excitement with crowds of people showcasing their love for the horses, fashion and entertainment. S’manga Khumalo wrapped up a second Hollywoodbets Durban July title when he rode Sparkling Water to victory down the final straight to win the 2200 metre showdown in fine style. Another highlight at the Durban July was the vibrant fashion programme, which showcased creativity, fashion and imagination. This year’s theme was “Show me the honey” and designers and fashion-lovers delivered. With the stands, fabled Marquee Village and hospitality suites packed to capacity with enthusiastic race-goers, organisers said the 2022 Hollywoodbets Durban July had taken a winning stride into a new era.

