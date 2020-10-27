Under Armour launches colour updates for its innovative running shoe

Cape Town - The official distributor of Under Armour in South Africa on Tuesday launched the UA HOVR Machina running shoes’ seasonal colour update in stores and online.

Initially launched in February 2020, the UA HOVR Machina running shoe provides data-driven coaching in conjunction with UA MapMyRun, a mobile app used to track runs, distance, pace, calorie burn and more.

This means that when you connect your shoes, they become your personal run coach, helping you perfect your form and making running feel easier.

By adding the real-time form-coaching feature to their product, the brand said this helped every runner ensure that their form does not break down in the middle of a run as it provides them with personalised guidance.

According to Under Armour, Machina looks at cushioning, which is known to improve running energy by 3–4%, the UA HOVR technology provides a “zero gravity feel” to maintain energy return, which helps eliminate impact, and its solid rubber outsole covers high-impact zones for greater durability with less weight, among other benefits.