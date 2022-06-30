Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational and Surf Festival lands in Cape Town

Vans Surf continues this year’s 2022 Duct Tape Invitational and Surf Festival event series in Cape Town from July 1 to 3 - celebrating the diverse creativity and talent within the longboard community. Marking its 10-year anniversary this year, the Vans Duct Tape event series gathers an international community of surfers, artists and shapers, spotlighting talented longboarders globally with an emphasis on style and originality, and shining a light on radical experimentation through unique surfboard shapers and their craft.

Hosted in the hub of Surfer’s Corner on Muizenberg beach ̶ an iconic community where local surf culture is alive and thriving ̶ the Duct Tape Invitational stop will welcome 32 longboarders to compete over the course of a three-day contest. It will feature a women’s and men’s competition, offering equal prize purses across each division. The Vans Duct Tape Invitational invitees are: MEN

Justin Quintal Kevin Skvarna John Van Hohenstein

Stevie Sawyer Tosh Tudor Andy Nieblas

Rafael Nogalo David Arganda Josh Hocking

Sam Christianson Jules Lepecheux Saxon Wilson

Lahcen Aguerd Ander Mendiguren Dylan Swindale

Dean Simpson Photo: Claire Murphy WOMEN Honolua Blomfield

Kelis Kaleopa’a Hallie Rohr Sierra Lerback

Lola Mignot Karina Rozunko Victoria Vergara

Zoé Grospiron Rosie Jaffurs Izzy Henshall

Crystal Hulett Eliza Arbelbide Ambre Victoire

Angelica Rosslind Avalon Gall Marina Carbonell

The Vans Duct Tape Festival will also welcome Vans team riders Lee Ann Curren, Sam Partaix, Shane Sykes and Michael February as featured board shapers, each sharing their own hand-shaped custom surfboards with the public. The boards will then be donated to local communities through JUJU Surf Club ̶ a non-profit organisation founded by Mikey and Zelti February. A Vans Global Team rider, Mikey will also be releasing his first head-to-toe product collection with JUJU Surf Club and Vans in July. Beyond on-site shaping activations, the interactive event will provide plenty of opportunities to connect with local culture, including a Duct Tape Skate Jam, a beach clean-up, and a variety of workshops and on-site sustainability experiences. In support of a diverse and inclusive surf environment, fans and spectators are encouraged to join Vans Duct Tape competitors and featured guest shapers in all the festivities, and to surf alongside these inspiring names. Photo: Claire Murphy #VansDuctTape

Vans Duct Tape Festival will include the below activations (and more): ● Duct Tape Invitational Competition ● Duct Tape Festival: Community Market and Workshops

● Live DJ Sets and Band Performances ● Beach Clean-Up Following Cape Town, this year’s Vans Duct Tape Invitational and Surf Festival will host one additional stop in Huntington Beach, California, in August as part of the WSL’s 2022 World Longboard Tour.