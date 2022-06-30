Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational and Surf Festival lands in Cape Town

Vans Surf continues this year’s 2022 Duct Tape Invitational and Surf Festival event series in Cape Town from July 1 to 3 - celebrating the diverse creativity and talent within the longboard community.
Marking its 10-year anniversary this year, the Vans Duct Tape event series gathers an international community of surfers, artists and shapers, spotlighting talented longboarders globally with an emphasis on style and originality, and shining a light on radical experimentation through unique surfboard shapers and their craft.
Hosted in the hub of Surfer’s Corner on Muizenberg beach ̶ an iconic community where local surf culture is alive and thriving ̶ the Duct Tape Invitational stop will welcome 32 longboarders to compete over the course of a three-day contest. It will feature a women’s and men’s competition, offering equal prize purses across each division.
The Vans Duct Tape Invitational invitees are:
MEN
Justin Quintal
Kevin Skvarna
John Van Hohenstein
Stevie Sawyer
Tosh Tudor
Andy Nieblas
Rafael Nogalo
David Arganda
Josh Hocking
Sam Christianson
Jules Lepecheux
Saxon Wilson
Lahcen Aguerd
Ander Mendiguren
Dylan Swindale
Dean Simpson
WOMEN
Honolua Blomfield
Kelis Kaleopa’a
Hallie Rohr
Sierra Lerback
Lola Mignot
Karina Rozunko
Victoria Vergara
Zoé Grospiron
Rosie Jaffurs
Izzy Henshall
Crystal Hulett
Eliza Arbelbide
Ambre Victoire
Angelica Rosslind
Avalon Gall
Marina Carbonell
The Vans Duct Tape Festival will also welcome Vans team riders Lee Ann Curren, Sam Partaix, Shane Sykes and Michael February as featured board shapers, each sharing their own hand-shaped custom surfboards with the public. The boards will then be donated to local communities through JUJU Surf Club ̶ a non-profit organisation founded by Mikey and Zelti February. A Vans Global Team rider, Mikey will also be releasing his first head-to-toe product collection with JUJU Surf Club and Vans in July. Beyond on-site shaping activations, the interactive event will provide plenty of opportunities to connect with local culture, including a Duct Tape Skate Jam, a beach clean-up, and a variety of workshops and on-site sustainability experiences.
In support of a diverse and inclusive surf environment, fans and spectators are encouraged to join Vans Duct Tape competitors and featured guest shapers in all the festivities, and to surf alongside these inspiring names.
Vans Duct Tape Festival will include the below activations (and more):
● Duct Tape Invitational Competition
● Duct Tape Festival: Community Market and Workshops
● Live DJ Sets and Band Performances
● Beach Clean-Up
Following Cape Town, this year’s Vans Duct Tape Invitational and Surf Festival will host one additional stop in Huntington Beach, California, in August as part of the WSL’s 2022 World Longboard Tour.
