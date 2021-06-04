SPORT DRIPS: Need to keep warm this winter? Here are some nostalgic tracksuits to keep the cold at bay

SPORTS DRIPS. We will be looking at the latest sportswear trends from sports around the world and from time to time we will drop into the past to give you that nostalgic feel on some of the legendary sports gear from all the brands that have been dominant in the market across various sporting codes from running to basketball to football. The focus will be on how the technology and design impacts each sport and we will also be letting you know which icon uses these items.

Eish…its cold around South Africa. Today we will be looking at tracksuits to keep you warm while keeping active from Nike to Under Armour. We will be looking at fleece sweaters and my favourite old school classic tracksuits like the Adidas Firebird.

So it’s the business end of the PSL, Sundowns are run away winners but there are some Top 8 places up for grabs with all eyes on Kaizer Chiefs and a bloody relegation battle.

Lets look at the top PSL tracksuits this season. Champions Sundowns launched a 50th Anniversary retro tracksuit it was very cool but way over priced R3000 for the Puma tracksuit was insane in this environment. Kaizer Chiefs AKA the Glamour Boys always have the smartest off the field gear with their Nike Olive and black traicksuits its was really trendy. Its available on their site and some end of season specials might be great deal. Orlando Pirates had an average season but the Old Skool adidas tracksuit with the big skull and bones were a hit with fans.

Internationally our Chelsea supporters and new Champions League Winners had a simple Blue and white Nike tracksuit – a bit boring but effective. Sticking with Nike Liverpool had a few cool designs as Nike tried hard to set the standard in the 1 st year of their major sponsorship deal. FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also had some plain basic leisure wear this season. South Hampton however have a really amazing Under Armour designs and we often see their Brand Ambassador Trent Alexandar-Arnold of Liverpool modeling their latest tracksuits as its always cold in the UK.

The Springboks and Bafana Bafana… The Boks head into training camp to prepare for their British and Irish Lions incoming tour and they are in Bloemfontein and you know how cold it is there. Asics have a some nice Fleece Hoodies and polyester Springbok gear and its available at Sportsmans Warehouse.

Bafana Bafana has a new sponsors LeCoq Sportif, the elite French brand who forgot to order Managers Jackets for the sqaud in their last encounter so the used their old Nike Jackets really a flop, big score for Nike though. My Favourite sports tracksuit of all time is the Adidas Firebird which was used by Stan Smith on the tennis court to Liverpool, Manchester United, Argentina and Germany football team. This design is timeless, I have a traicksuit which I bought 20 years ago and it was just re-launched by adidas this year. Icons like Bob Marley and Snoop dogg were photographed with the Adidas Firebird tracksuit.

Latest Tech:

PUMA and LaLiga have unveiled the design of the new ACCELERATE match ball which will be used during the 2021/22 season. Ibai Llanos, the most popular Spanish-speaking Caster, led the unveiling on his Twitch channel on Monday evening. The match ball combines traditional white with an explosive mix of red, yellow and orange tones, while the launch campaign was created with a powerful chromatic style and Japanese Anime-inspired aesthetic.

