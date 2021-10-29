SPORTS DRIPS: Sport belongs to everyone as Adidas introduce SPORT HIJAB 2.0

By Sundesh Mahes Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS feature in a DigiMag. Sports Drips celebrates its first anniversary this month and we will be doing a few major give-aways for our Birthday!

Driven by the belief that sport belongs to everyone, adidas is committed to celebrating all women in sport and ensuring more inclusive spaces for female athletes around the world with the SPORT HIJAB 2.0 collection, the brand takes another step in this direction and enables women to access sport without compromising on faith, freedom or movement. The SPORT HIJAB 2.0 collection is informed by insights from Hijabi communities in Cape Town, Cairo and Dubai that highlight the challenges of women wanting to exercise, but also wanting to respect their faith and avoid social judgement. The feeling of having to compromise on one of these aspects can keep Hijabi women from accessing sports. Speaking to local Hijabi rugby athlete, Zahraa Hendricks, she says wearing a Hijab on the field represents her Muslim identity. “It is part of my every day identity, on and off the field. It empowers me even more, and I am proud to confidently express myself and hopefully inspire all women pursing their path in sports and beyond.”

South African fashion content creator Nabilah Kariem Peck commented on the design and functionality of the apparel saying, “even during intense training the Hijab stays in place. The latest SPORT HIJAB 2.0 collection includes an under cap to pin your Hijab to, which supports high intensity training environments. Additionally, it's really lightweight and cool.” Facing a chronic spinal condition that changed her world forever, local runner Mariam Edwards added, “My Hijab is who I am. No matter where I am in the world, or what I face, it remains my identity. I have the freedom to be Mariam and I am proud to be recognised as Mariam the Muslim runner.” The SPORT HIJAB 2.0 collection follows the current line of adidas Hijabs, designed to enable everyday comfort as well as performance with minimal distractions. The broader collection also features a cotton Head Scarf Hijab as a style offering.