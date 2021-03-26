SPORTS DRIPS: The best online deals for sportswear

By Sundesh Mahes Welcome to SPORTS DRIPS for this week. Its month end and I will be giving you some cool tips on where to find the best online deals for sportswear. The e-commerce business has thrived during this horrible pandemic as it was so easy to buy from the comfort of your home and the goods are delivered directly to your door and if you did not like the product that you saw online or it did not fit you could return it with no extra cost…so convenient. If you were like me, I was very weary to buy off any site as there is fraud and I could lose my hard earned cash or my bank account could be hacked so I started very late in the game with regards to online shopping. Today I will be showing you a few tricks that I have learnt and which sites have the best bargains for this month and are legit to do some shopping for your sportswear. We will be looking sites that’s stock sports brands and equipment including Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Diadora and that have equipment for Hockey, Golf, Tennis and cricket.

The following sites are trustworthy and have some amazing specials: www.loot.co.za has a variety of sports equipment and gear, www.flook.co.za has plenty of cycling, running and golf specials, www.sollymsports.co.za have football equipment and the biggest range of replica’s for clubs around the world including our local PSL clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Takealot.com also have big sports department. One of the biggest finds this week was www.tenthsports.co.za this site has all sports equipment from Soccer, netball, cricket, hockey to team wear kits and accessories at extremely low prices.

The major brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Puma, New Balance all have their sites with their latest gear and includes in-depth details about the products. The trick to getting bargains off these sites are to look in the SALE or OUTLET tab where al the prices are slashed however sizes are limited so it’s your luck.

All the best with your online shopping…

