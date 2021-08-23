SPORTS DRIPS: We review the most wanted running shoe

SPORTS DRIPS. Today we review the most wanted Adidas 4DFWD running shoe: This is not the first 3D printed sole shoe from the German brand. but with the new 4DFWD they have promised quite a few updates and a lot of potential performance improvements. There is no question that the styling of the shoe is solid-looking and the lattice design is definitely eye-catching, but the real question is does this make it for a solid running experience? So I have tried to put them through the paces. I am a provincial hockey player but running on the road has never been one of my favorite fitness methods as us Hockey players tend to have bad knees. What in the Box: This shoe is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. 50% of the upper is recycled content. No virgin polyester.

With the unique stretch upper mesh. Lace closure for that extra comfort and the 3D printed mid-sole. The sole surface is based on a typical road running design for that smooth transitions. My running experience: Comfort: The shoe fits really well, the bouncy sole and breathable upper makes running in our dry heated conditionsa huge pleasure. The only downside is the sole grip for me as these SA roads are very unstable with debris and I often found myself trying to control my pace, I am sure on the flat and clean European surfaces or a track this would be amazing. The impact on the sole was truly amazing and I felt confident enough to pick up the pace while doing my 5km run as the shoe promotes that forward motion. I was concerned about my post run knee pain as the shoe has a 11.3mm heel to toe drop and that’s the highest drop I have ever used for a run but the knees where all good not much pain as I think the sole took most of the impact. The reflective stripes are very cool as I done an evening run I could notice a few drivers zooming into the shoe with that bright green sole. A few joggers passing by actually stopped me to ask about it which shows it really stands out. Great colourway by adidas.

This is going the first item I place into my gym bag as I can not wait to hit the treadmill at gym with these shoes. Cons: The left foot felt a bit tighter than the right shoe? Might be the material needs to be stretched a little more. The Price: R4999 retail – not sure if many South Africans can afford a running shoe at that price so its for serious runners or pro-athletes.

To mark the shoe’s release, adidas is launching the Take It Forward Challenge where runners or walkers of all abilities are challenged to complete 30km in three weeks in the adidas Running. Sign up for the Take It Forward Challenge between 05-09 August and then run or walk outdoors or on a treadmill between 10-31 August. And if you’re looking for a holistic training plan to help you get to that total of 30km, adidas Runners has you covered with a free virtual programme comprising of training, running and nutrition sessions. adidas 4DFWD will be available on adidas.co.za, in adidas concept stores and select sports retailers from 12 August. Follow the Instagram conversation on @adidasZA using #adidas4DFWD or visit adidas.co.za for more information. From me at Sports Drips: Keep moving, stay warm and stay safe.