Three months after 17-year-old Natalie du Toit was involved in a traffic accident and had her leg amputated at the knee, she returned to swimming, and just a year later made history by qualifying to swim in the 800-metre freestyle final at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games.
That moment, the first time an amputee qualified to compete in the finals of a major international swimming competition, is among 20 of the world’s greatest sporting moments from the new millennium which are up for the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 award.
The Laureus Foundation launched the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 public vote yesterday, which gives sports fans the power to choose one of the winners of the prestigious awards.
The winner will be announced at the 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin on Friday.
The ceremony will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, while the Laureus Sporting Moment Award will celebrate the moments sport unified people in the most extraordinary way.