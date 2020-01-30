DURBAN – The annual Midmar Mile is “all about the vibe” for Michelle Weber, one of the country's top open water swimming prospects who is targeting her second Olympic Games.
The 2016 champion has been competing in the event from the age of 11, racking up a remarkable record along the way. While she’s all focus and resolve when she’s in the water, it’s what takes place before and after the racing that brings her back each year.
She’ll be returning for the 2020 edition of the world’s largest open water swimming event, which takes place from February 8 to 9 at the Midmar Dam.
“I love the Midmar Mile. I was raised in Umhlanga, so we went up every year for it. I think it’s just so special to me because my family started out just going to open water events for fun.
“We used to camp on the weekend and take a boat out, and our canoes and stuff, and just enjoy the weekend and then have a swim and braai. So I think that’s what makes it so special for me, and it holds a very dear place in my heart,” said Weber.