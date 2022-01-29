Sport
FILE - Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady retiring from NFL — report

By AFP

New York — Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will retire after 22 NFL seasons, according to multiple US media reports Saturday.

The 44-year-old signal caller won his record seventh crown last year with Tampa Bay after taking six in 20 years with the New England Patriots.

ESPN and the NFL Network reported Brady will hang up his helmet and cleats while CBS Sports declared his retirement was imminent.

Brady was a five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time NFL season MVP.

He guided the Buccaneers to last year's Super Bowl title in his first season at Tampa Bay, then led them back into this year's playoffs, only to lose 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams.

