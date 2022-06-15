Taxi! Mzansi suggests uniquely SA challenge for Formula One race at Kyalami

Centurion - With all the talk of South Africa being added to the Grand Prix series for the first time this century, local petrol heads have suggested a uniquely Mzansi flavoured approach.
On Monday it emerged that F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has travelled to South Africa to discuss the return of Kyalami to the circuit for the first time since 1993.
Hearkening back to 2019, when F1 legend David Coulthard raced a taxi through the streets of Cape Town in a advert for Red Bull - twitter user Bab’Zulu hopes a similar scene can be created once more.
As a PR Stunt, I need redbull to recreate this, but at Kyalami with 20 other super 16's pic.twitter.com/l5EYTLGaTa— Bab'Zulu🎺 (@Just_Zulu) June 14, 2022
The aptly named twitter user Mr Bring F1 to Kyalami replied: “Then use that F1 car as a safety car.”
With big names like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Sergio Perez set to be in action - excitement even before an official confirmation is heating up.
Minibus taxis are synonymous with SA motoring, and the chance to use one (in whatever manner) in an F1 race at Kyalami would certainly give an event in the Rainbow Nation a uniquely Mzansi flavour.
Let’s just hope F1 and Domenicali are listening!
