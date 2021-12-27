Andrey Rublev the latest to test positive for Covid after Abu Dhabi exhibition

Abu Dhabi — World number five Andrey Rublev is the fifth player to test positive for Covid-19 after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi this month. Spaniard Rafa Nadal, Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Switzerland's Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur all tested positive after taking part in the event.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu tested positive in Abu Dhabi before the event and withdrew, while Nadal's coach Carlos Moya also contracted the novel coronavirus. The 24-year-old Rublev, who beat Andy Murray in the World Tennis Championship final on December 18, confirmed on Twitter he was isolating with minimal symptoms. "I am currently in Barcelona and unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19," the Russian said. "I am in isolation and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.