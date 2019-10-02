BEIJING – Andy Murray won consecutive singles matches for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in January while U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu won her 15th in a row at the China Open on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Murray beat British countryman Cameron Norrie 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 6-1 to make the singles quarterfinals at a tournament for the first time in 12 months.