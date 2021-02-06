Andy Murray starts season 16,000km away from Australian Open

ROME - Former world number one Andy Murray will get his 2021 season underway in the shadow of the Italian Alps next week, 16,000km away from the showpiece Australian Open.

The three-time major winner has been awarded a wild card into a second-tier Challenger event at Biella in northern Italy.

The entire indoor tournament carries a modest purse of just under 45,000 euros ($54,000) compared to the $2.1 million on offer to the winner of the season-opening Grand Slam in Melbourne which also gets underway on Monday.

"@andy_murray! The former World No. 1 will kick off his 2021 campaign next week at the Biella Challenger Indoor. Into the main draw after receiving a wild card," tweeted the Biella organisers on Friday.

