Canada became the first nation to reach the quarter-finals of the revamped Davis Cup. Photo: @DavisCupFinals on twitter

MADRID – Canada became the first nation to reach the quarter-finals of the revamped Davis Cup as they beat the United States for the first time at the 16th attempt on Tuesday. For the second day in a row 150th-ranked Vasek Pospisil gave them the perfect start before 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov finished the job to make it two wins from two in Group F.

Pospisil, who upset the rankings to beat Fabio Fognini in their opening tie, edged out towering American youngster Reilly Opelka 7-6(5) 7-6(7) to the delight of a vocal Canadian contingent in the stands.

Shapovalov, who reached the Paris Masters final this month and has risen to 15th in the rankings, then beat Taylor Fritz 7-6 6-3 to seal the win.