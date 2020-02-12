2018 New York Open cchampion Kevin Anderson lost to Taiwan's Jason Jung on Tuesday night. Photo: supplied.

JOHANNESBURG – Jason Jung continued his love affair with the New York Open on Tuesday night, fighting off a set point en route to a 7-6 (6), 6-4 first-round upset over 2018 champion Kevin Anderson of South Africa. The qualifier from Taiwan, No. 131 in the FedEx ATP Rankings, defeated second seed Frances Tiafoe to reach the quarterfinals last year at this event. Jung has earned three of his five ATP Tour main draw wins in New York.

Both players traded service holds throughout the first set to force a tie-break.

Anderson held a set point with Jung serving at 5/6, but the qualifier erased it with a clean backhand winner. An ace at 6/6 brought up a set point for Jung and he clinched the early advantage after a double fault from the South African.

Kevin Anderson succumbed to a 7-6 (6), 6-4 first-round upset by Taiwan's Jason Jung. Photo: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Jung and Anderson traded breaks early in the second set, but the 30-year-old baseliner took the lead once more after Anderson dropped serve at 3-3 with a forehand error.

Jung won 93 percent (29/31) of his first-serve points throughout the night and wrapped up the match with a strong service game after one hour and 29 minutes.

African News Agency (ANA)