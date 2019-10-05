TOKYO – World number one Novak Djokovic eased past Belgian third seed David Goffin 6-3 6-4 at the Japan Open in Tokyo on Saturday to book his place in Sunday's final against John Millman.
Djokovic beat Goffin in one hour and 29 minutes, extending his head-to-head record against the 2017 champion to seven wins, and will now face Australia's Millman who beat American Reilly Opelka in the other semi-final.
Top seeded Djokovic hit seven aces and won 87% of his first-service points against Goffin in the Serb's first tournament since withdrawing from the U.S. Open fourth round with a shoulder injury.
"I'm very satisfied with the way I've been playing the whole week," Djokovic said. "It's been a very positive week on the court, off the week as well. Hopefully I'll be able to crown it tomorrow with a trophy.
"Obviously he was in good form and played really well against Chung yesterday in the quarters.