Novak Djokovic of Serbia lifts the trophy after winning the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris on Sunday. Djokovic defeated Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-3/6-4. Photo: Kamil Zihnioglu/AP

PARIS – World number one Novak Djokovic saw off Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to win his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday in a warning to his rivals ahead of the ATP Finals. The Serbian faced only one break point in another impressive display to claim a 34th career Masters title against world number 28 Shapovalov, who was playing his first final at that level.

"I served very well, there were not many rallies in the match. A break in each set was enough, it was the best serving performance in this tournament," said Djokovic, who did not drop a set this week.

"It was his first Masters final so in a way experience prevailed."

Djokovic, who will be supplanted by Rafael Nadal at top of the ATP rankings on Monday, made a fine start, stealing Shapovalov's first service game as he opened a 3-0 lead.