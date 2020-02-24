MUMBAI – News of Roger Federer's knee surgery caught Novak Djokovic by surprise and the world number one said he hoped to see his Swiss rival back on court soon as the sport needs him.
Federer said he would miss a number of tournaments, including the French Open in May, after undergoing keyhole surgery in Switzerland last week.
Federer suffered a groin problem in his Australian Open quarter-final win against Tennys Sandgren and his movement appeared hampered in his defeat to eventual champion Djokovic in the semi-finals.
“It was a surprise, to be honest,” Djokovic told reporters ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. “I knew he was struggling with an injury in the Australian Open. But no one knew really what was the injury, what is the extent of that injury.”
Djokovic, who won his 17th Grand Slam title in Melbourne, underwent an elbow operation in 2018 in a bid to cure an injury that has troubled him for a long time.