Kevin Anderson in action against Frances Tiafoe of the USA during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open. Photo: EPA/Mark Dadswell

JOHANNESBURG – Despite his early elimination in Melbourne, South African Kevin Anderson, a Wimbledon finalist last year, moved up one spot to fifth in the ATP singles rankings released on Monday. Anderson bowed out in the second round of the Australian Open, but his consistent play over the last year has prompted his steady rise on the ratings as he equalled his career-high position.

The 32-year-old made a strong start to the 2019 season winning the Tata Open Maharashtra singles title in Pune to claim his sixth career title.

Anderson won his opening match at the Australian Open, but lost to American Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-4 6-4 7-5 in the second round.

He first achieved his career-high world ranking of fifth on July 16. He was the first South African to be ranked in the top-five since Kevin Curren in 1985.

Kevin Anderson receives medical attention during in a break in play at the Australian Open. Photo: EPA/Mark Dadswell

The latest ATP ranking:

1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,955 pts

2 Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,320

3 Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,475 (+1)

4 Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5,060 (+1)

5 Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,845 (+1)

6 Roger Federer (SUI) 4,600 (-3)

7 Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,110 (+2)

8 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,960

9 John Isner (USA) 3,155 (+1)

10 Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,140 (-3)

African News Agency (ANA)





