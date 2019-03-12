SA's Kevin Anderson is ranked sixth on the ATP list. Photo: ATP World Tour

JOHANNESBURG – South African tennis aces, Kevin Anderson, Lloyd Harris and Raven Klaasen have maintained their world rankings this week with Anderson ranked at number six and Harris at number 92 on the (Association of Tennis Professionals) ATP singles rankings. The latest ATP Top Ten players are:

1 Novac Djokovic

2 Rafael Nadal

3 Alexander Zverev

4 Roger Federer

5 Juan del Potro

6 Kevin Anderson

7 Kei Nishikori

8 Dominic Thiem

9 John Isner

10 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Doubles specialist Raven Klaasen, who advanced to the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals in Indian Wells with partner Michael Venus from New Zealand on Tuesday, is ranked at number 13th in the double’s rankings.

The SA/Kiwi duo, seeded seventh, enjoyed a straight sets (6-4, 7-6) win over Ben McLachlan and Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 16.

African News Agency (ANA)





