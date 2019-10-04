BEIJING - Top seed Dominic Thiem held off a spirited display from Britain's Andy Murray in a 6-2 7-6 (3) victory to reach the China Open semi-finals in Beijing on Friday.
Austrian Thiem was off to a flying start as he broke serve in a 14-point opening game, and did so again to move 4-2 up before closing out the first set.
Thiem failed to serve out the match at 5-4 in the second set as he hit three double faults in four points to allow Murray to draw level.
Former world number one Murray, playing his first quarter-final in over a year following a career-saving hip surgery in January, forced the second set into tiebreak but Thiem soon rediscovered his rhythm.
Thiem won five of the first six points in the tiebreak before securing a place in his seventh Tour-level semi-final of the season.