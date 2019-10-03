BEIJING – Second seed Alexander Zverev eased past Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-1 to reach the China Open quarter-finals on Thursday, while Stefanos Tsitsipas ended Nikoloz Basilashvili's hopes of retaining the Beijing title.
Zverev has struggled with his serve for most of the season but looked in complete control against Canadian Auger-Aliassime, winning 25 of his 27 first-serve points.
The 22-year-old German did not face a single break point as he booked a quarter-final spot clash against American Sam Querrey.
The victory ensured Zverev moved up to 10th in the race for the season-ending ATP Finals in London -- two places away from the eighth and final qualification spot.
