SYDNEY – Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas was clinical as he picked up his first win of the season at the ATP Cup in Brisbane on Sunday against a temperamental Alexander Zverev of Germany, who was almost reduced to tears due to problems over his serve.
Nick Kyrgios' late withdrawal due to a back problem did not stop Australia from defeating Canada, as the hosts became the first to seal a quarter-final spot with their second 3-0 win in the inaugural team event.
Australia had beaten Germany in their opening tie and qualified for the Final Eight stage in Sydney as Group F winners after Germany beat Greece 2-1 in the evening session.
ATP Finals champion Tsitsipas made it five straight wins against the German world number seven with a breezy 6-1 6-4 victory as Zverev cut a frustrated figure with 10 double faults and a first serve percentage of just 45.
Tsitsipas returned to the Pat Rafter Arena for the deciding doubles but went down 3-6 6-3 (17-15) as Greece suffered their second loss in the inaugural $15 million ATP Cup, which features 24 nations competing in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney over 10 days.