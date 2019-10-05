BEIJING – Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas dispatched German second seed Alexander Zverev 7-6(6) 6-4 in the semi-finals of the China Open in Beijing on Saturday to set up a mouth-watering final with Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem.
Tsitsipas, 21, won 70% of his first-service points and broke Zverev four times to leave the German still seeking his first win over a top-10 opponent in 2019.
The 22-year-old Zverev saved five match points in the second set before a backhand return went long to give the Greek victory in one hour 51 minutes.
Tsitsipas had started slowly, though, as Zverev broke him in the first game before taking a 2-0 lead.
However, an argument with the chair umpire over a challenge from Tsitsipas where Zverev's ace was judged wide seemed to affect his concentration and two double faults allowed the Greek to pull level at 3-3.