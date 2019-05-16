ROME – Nick Kyrgios was defaulted from his second round Italian Open clash against Norway’s Casper Ruud on Thursday after the hot-headed Australian hurled a chair on to the court.
World number 36 Kyrgios was given a code violation for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ after being broken early in the third set.
Having already been handed a code violation earlier in the match, the latest outburst meant the umpire also handed him a game penalty.
This prompted an angry Kyrgios to slam his racket into the ground and then kick a water bottle, before he tossed a chair towards the centre of the court.
The frustrated 24-year-old shook hands with his opponent and the umpire before he strode off the court, effectively defaulting himself from the contest.
Ruud was leading 6-3 6-7(5) 2-1 when Kyrgios was disqualified, and will face Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro in the third round.
Reuters
