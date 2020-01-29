MELBOURNE – For his next trick, Swiss great Roger Federer will look to make holder and 'Big Three' rival Novak Djokovic disappear from the Australian Open on Thursday.
Federer heads into the semi-final clash having performed another Houdini act in this year's tournament, saving seven match points to overcome American world number 100 Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (8) 6-3 on Tuesday.
It was the 38-year-old's second great escape after he fought back from 8-4 down in the final set tie-breaker to defeat local favourite John Millman in the third round.