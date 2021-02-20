Naomi Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE - Naomi Osaka gave Jennifer Brady a tennis lesson as she cruised to a 6-4 6-3 win to claim her second Australian Open title on Saturday and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game.

Osaka's victory over the 22nd-seeded American at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena gave the Japanese her fourth major crown.

Fans hoping for a repeat of the pair's engrossing US Open semi-final last year were left disappointed as Brady froze in the spotlight of her first Grand Slam final.

Third seed Osaka played some way short of her best tennis but it was more than enough as she clinched six straight games to take the first set and stormed to a 4-0 lead in the second.