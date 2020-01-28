MELBOURNE – Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe called for Margaret Court's name to be stripped from the Australian Open's second showcourt in a protest at the stadium that drew a frosty response from tournament organisers on Tuesday.
Court, who holds the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, has been heavily criticised for voicing her religious-based opposition to same-sex marriage and transgender athletes.
Navratilova and McEnroe unfurled a banner emblazoned with "Evonne Goolagong Arena" - a call for the stadium to be renamed after Australia's Aboriginal seven-times Grand Slam champion.
Navratilova, who is openly gay, climbed into a vacant umpire's chair and tried to address a small crowd of spectators lingering after a doubles match, but the microphone was cut off soon after she began speaking.
Governing body Tennis Australia, which organises the year's first Grand Slam, condemned the protest as a breach of protocol.