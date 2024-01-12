New mom Naomi Osaka feeds off ‘nostalgia’ as she prepares for Australian Open return

Naomi Osaka said Friday she can "feel the nostalgia" at the Australian Open as the two-time former champion prepares to make her return to Grand Slam tennis after becoming a mother. The former world number one stepped away from tennis in September 2022, citing mental health concerns.

After giving birth to a baby girl, Shai, in July, Osaka rediscovered her love of the game and decided to return for the 2024 season. "I've been able to hit with a couple players and kind of, I guess, feel the nostalgia again," she said. "But super-excited to be back. It's been really fun so far."

The Japanese star, who has won four Grand Slams, said she relished being back at Melbourne Park, where she won the tournament in 2019 and 2021. "I love the comfort of it," she said. "I guess just going into the locker room and having the same locker as before. "I think little things like that really make me happy. Just being able to hit on Rod Laver (Arena), I guess look up at the sky and kind of just realise, like, I've been able to win twice here. I would love to do it again.

"I feel like this Slam is the one that changes the most, but there are some things that stay the same. Those are the things that I think give me the most nostalgia." Osaka said it had been hard to be apart from Shai, who has not travelled with her, as she returned to the court for the Australian swing. The 26-year-old was beaten in the second round of last week's Brisbane International by Karolina Pliskova.

"She's learning things while I'm gone," she said of her daughter. "I'm hoping she doesn't learn how to crawl before I come back. "She's doing her little plank thing and scooting forward and back. I think it might be a little inevitable. "I'm definitely sad, but I feel like it's a selfish sad because I want her to be here. But I think for her health and like her whole environment is at home — you know what I mean? I don't want to put her out of that while she's still so young."

Osaka said being away from tennis had made her realise how special it was to be an athlete. "I've taken a lot of breaks throughout the years. I feel like for me, I think this one was the one that finally clicked in my head," she said.