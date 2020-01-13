SYDNEY – Novak Djokovic says next week's Australian Open is wide open and while bookmakers see the seven-times champion as the hot favourite the Serb expects the current crop of young talent to push for glory at the season's opening Grand Slam.
Djokovic recorded a ninth consecutive hard-court win over world number one Rafa Nadal on Sunday as Serbia were crowned champions at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney.
Djokovic also downed 2019 U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, former Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson and rising stars Denis Shapovalov and Christian Garin at the tournament, showing no signs of the elbow issues that resurfaced at the end of last season.
Despite his ominous form, defending champion Djokovic expects a stiff challenge from long-time rivals as well as the new generation.
“I think it's really open, the Australian Open or any other slam,” he told reporters.