Novak Djokovic remains number one despite Australian Open absence

Paris — Rafael Nadal's record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title in winning an epic Australian Open final frustrated Novak Djokovic's hopes of being the first to do so, but the Serb remains world number one in the rankings released Monday. The 34-year-old was unable to play in the first Grand Slam of the year after being deported from Australia over Covid-19 vaccination issues but he extended his record-breaking run as number one to 358 weeks.

Nadal's beaten opponent in the Melbourne final, Daniil Medvedev, stays second but the Russian moves to within 1,000 points of Djokovic. Djokovic will keep the points he earned from winning his ninth Australian Open title last year till February 21 as last year's tournament was played at the later dates of February 8-21. Nadal remains fifth in the rankings despite his record-breaking title and the only movement in the top 10 sees Italy's Matteo Berrettini -- who lost to the Spaniard in the semi-finals in Australia -- rise one place to sixth.

Spain's Pablo Carreno and Taylor Fritz of the United States enter the top 20 in 17th and 20th respectively. Rankings 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11015 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10125 3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7780 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7170

5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6875 6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5278 (+1) 7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4830 (-1)

8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4065 9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3923 10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3705

11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3336 12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2930 (+2) 13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2865 (-1)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2640 (-1) 15. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2633 16. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2553 (+4)

17. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2475 (+4) 18. Christian Garín (CHI) 2420 (+1) 19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2385 (-1)