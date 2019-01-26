MELBOURNE – Naomi Osaka was widely praised after beating Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-4 to win the Australian Open on Saturday and become the new world number one.
Here is some of the best reaction to the Japanese 21-year-old's achievement:
"Well, after winning the US Open Naomi Osaka became a star. And now, after winning the Australian Open and becoming world number 1, she is a superstar! Congrats Champ"
-- Martina Navratilova
"Your future is so bright, and your talent, drive, and determination will take you far."
-- Billie Jean King
"Winning back-to-back Grand Slam tournaments is a rare and special achievement, and I'm thrilled these results have propelled Naomi to the top of the women's game."
-- Chris Evert
"I'm so proud of the birth of the new world queen."
-- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
"Brilliant service game with composure after regrouping to take the Australian Open title and becomes world number 1. Congratulations on both! Maturing so quickly - the future is yours!"
-- Tracy Austin
"To achieve the WTA world No.1 ranking is an incredible accomplishment and I would like to congratulate Naomi on realising this so early in her career."
-- WTA chief executive Steve Simon.
Agence France-Presse (AFP)