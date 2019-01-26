Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during the presentation of the winner's trophy. Photo: Sam Mooy/EPA

MELBOURNE – Naomi Osaka was widely praised after beating Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 6-4 to win the Australian Open on Saturday and become the new world number one. Here is some of the best reaction to the Japanese 21-year-old's achievement:

"Well, after winning the US Open Naomi Osaka became a star. And now, after winning the Australian Open and becoming world number 1, she is a superstar! Congrats Champ"

-- Martina Navratilova

"Your future is so bright, and your talent, drive, and determination will take you far."

-- Billie Jean King

"Winning back-to-back Grand Slam tournaments is a rare and special achievement, and I'm thrilled these results have propelled Naomi to the top of the women's game."

-- Chris Evert

"I'm so proud of the birth of the new world queen."

-- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

"Brilliant service game with composure after regrouping to take the Australian Open title and becomes world number 1. Congratulations on both! Maturing so quickly - the future is yours!"

-- Tracy Austin

"To achieve the WTA world No.1 ranking is an incredible accomplishment and I would like to congratulate Naomi on realising this so early in her career."



-- WTA chief executive Steve Simon.





