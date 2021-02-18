WATCH: It's Naomi Moussaka! Japan's Osaka says eating Greek food's an omen

MELBOURNE - Naomi Osaka was left wondering whether a decision to eat Greek food foretold her win over Serena Williams after she reached the Australian Open final on Thursday.

Osaka, who has previously revealed a mystical side, said she switched from Japanese to Greek food on Wednesday - before Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

"It's super-weird. For the past three weeks I've been eating Japanese food on the day before my match," she said, after her 6-3, 6-4 semi-final win.

"And yesterday, I decided to eat Greek food. So I went to sleep, and I wake up, and Tsitsi had beaten Nadal.

"I'm like, ooh, maybe this is a sign."