Having created tech giant Microsoft, you would think that few things can still excite Bill Gates.
But it’s not every day that a 64-year-old can share a tennis court with two of the greatest players in the history of the sport, and Gates has expressed his delight about doing just that on Friday at the Match In Africa event at the Cape Town Stadium.
The American billionaire will pair up with Swiss maestro Roger Federer – whose mother Lynette was born and grew up in South Africa – in a celebrity doubles match against Spanish wizard Rafael Nadal and comedian Trevor Noah on Friday evening.
A world-record 50 000 spectators – with tickets being sold out in just 10 minutes – for a live tennis match will watch the four men duel it out in aid of the Roger Federer Foundation, which helps children in education in southern Africa and Switzerland, with the aim of raising $1 million.
I’m excited to team up with @rogerfederer again for the Match in Africa Friday in Cape Town. Playing alongside Roger is always a thrill, and I can’t wait to face off against @RafaelNadal and @Trevornoah. pic.twitter.com/WMlbBtZwVC— Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 4, 2020