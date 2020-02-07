CAPE TOWN – Bill Gates is not a bad tennis player at all, and Trevor Noah may need to work on his first serve after the first encounter at the Match In Africa at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.
Urged on by a boisterous crowd, Gates and Roger Federer – aka ‘Gateserer’ – ‘beat’ Noah and Rafael Nadal 6-3 in the their celebrity doubles clash, which is part of the Match In Africa efforts to raise $1 million (about R14.8 million) for the Roger Federer Foundation, which helps children to access quality education in southern Africa and Switzerland.
There were some thrilling exchanges between the two pros, with one particular volley drill reaching dizzying heights close to the net.
The 64-year-old Microsoft founder Gates showed that he’s got some game with a couple of neat serves, impressive lobs and decent volleys.
