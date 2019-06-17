South Africa's David Samaai during his playing days. Photo: Tennis SA

JOHANNESBURG – SA minister of Sports, Arts & Culture Nathi Mthethwa on Monday paid tribute to former tennis player David Samaai who died last week. Samaai, who played in Wimbledon and the French Open died on June 14 at the age of 92.

”The late David Samaai, will forever represent the triumph of the human spirit against all adversity and is indeed an exceptional role model of the youth of our country especially as we continue to commemorate Youth Month which includes June 16 as National Youth Day,” said Mthethwa.

TSA President, Gavin Crookes has reflected on the life of a true gentleman: “The passing of David is closure to a remarkable life of achievement, despite the adverse circumstances in which he grew up and played the game of tennis. His knowledge of the game of tennis was legend." pic.twitter.com/MooYWqVjML — Tennis South Africa (@TennisSA) June 14, 2019

“The late David Samaai should serve as a true inspiration for our future generations. I therefore take this opportunity to express my sadness and heartfelt condolences to the family of David Samaai, Tennis fraternity and the sporting community at large.

“The loss of a person of David Samaai's attributes and character is indeed a great loss to the country as a whole.”

African News Agency (ANA)