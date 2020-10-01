Jeff Coetzee ready to serve captain’s ace for Team SA

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s Davis Cup team will have a new captain when the competition, popularly known as the ‘World Cup of Tennis’ resumes next year.

South Africa will be away to Venezuela in a World Group II tie at a date still to be decided. Should South Africa win they will be promoted to Group 1. The tie against Venezuela should have been played in September, but Covid-19 brought play to a standstill.

The incumbent Bloemfontein-born Marcos Ondruska who has served two spells at the helm has decided against reapplying for the post. He wants to concentrate on his tennis academy in Redmond, Washington.

According to Tennis South Africa (TSA) CEO Richard Glover, the captain is appointed to fit in the four-year Olympic Games cycle. As a result, the post was advertised, and the deadline is October 16 2020.

The successful applicant will be announced in December. Should the post not be filled, TSA’s Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee will help out. “I will always help out wherever I can,” said Coetzee. “Also, it is an Olympic year next year and there’s so much to do!”