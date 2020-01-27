Kyrgios leads tributes to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open









Australia's Nick Kyrgios walks onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a shirt as a tribute to Kobe Bryant, after the former NBA star was killed in a helicopter crash. Photo: Lee Jin-man/AP Photo MELBOURNE – As Nick Kyrgios took the court at Rod Laver Arena on Monday for a super-hyped contest against Rafael Nadal he was wearing a familiar jersey, blue and purple, reading Bryant and 8 at the back. He wore through the pre-match warm up before taking it off for the Australian Open fourth round clash with the Spanish champion. Kyrgios was just one of the dozens of former and current players who paid tribute to the Lakers legend upon hearing the news of his death in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles that also took the lives of eight other people including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, known as Gigi. Before the match a tribute video to Bryant was played on the big screen of Melbourne Park's biggest arena. Over at Melbourne Arena, all-American duo Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally played their doubles match with the numbers 8 and 24, as well as "RIP Kobe," "RIP Gigi" and "mamba mentality" written on their shoes, spelling out the numbers again after coming back from a set down to win.

Mamba mentality is the expression used by Bryant to decribe his relentless and intense focus both in matches and training.

"This one is for Kobe," Gauff tweeted afterwards.

Bryant was a big fan of tennis. He picked up the sport after retiring from basketball and even wrote a young adult novel, titled "Legacy and the Queen," about a young black woman and her tennis match against a superstar known as "The Queen" which he promoted at the US Open last year.

At Arthur Ashe Stadium that year he sat in then-defending champion Naomi Osaka's box. The Japanese star, who exited the Australian Open last week, paid a touching tribute to her "Big bro," opening "I don't really know what to do so I am writing you this letter."

"My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts," world number two Novak Djokovic tweeted with a picture of the two champions together.

United States' Coco Gauff, front, and compatriot Caty McNally wear a tribute to Kobe Bryant on their shoes during their doubles match at the Australian Open. Photo: Dita Alangkara/AP Photo

"There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. RIP my friend," Djokovic added.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova, who exited the tournament last week, posted that she was heartbroken by the news: "This is incredibly difficult to process.

"I will never forget your generosity, and the time you set aside in some of my most difficult moments. I am forever grateful. My heart is with you and your beautiful family."

Following his fourth round defeat, French 10th seed Gael Monfils said he was "devastated" to hear the news.

"I was really, really sad, because it was someone that for sure I was looking up growing up and someone very special. To be honest with you, really devastated by that, because it means quite a lot for me," the Frenchman said.

"I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock," 19-time Grand Slam champion Nadal tweeted.

"Terribly sad to wake up to this news today. RIP Kobe Bryant. Too young. Deepest condolences to family and friends of the sporting legend," the 81-year-old wrote.

"Life can be so cruel. Tough to take in this terrible tragedy. RIP Kobe. Sending my sincere condolences to the Bryant family," two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova wrote.

Stan Wawrinka just wrote "RIP legend" on Instagram to accompany a picture of himself with the basketball star at the 2008 Olympics before winning his quarter-final match against Daniil Medvedev.

"This is a horrible tragedy. Kobe was one of the best to ever play the game of basketball," tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted. Other American players echoed King, including Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens.

The main men's and women's tennis governing body, the ATP and the WTA, also paid tribute to the retired basketball star.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and others on board. On behalf of everyone at the ATP Tour, our thoughts and condolences are with the affected family and friends at this extremely difficult time," the ATP tweeted.

"Our deepest sympathies to the family, loved ones and friends of @kobebryant and his daughter Gianna, as well as the entire @Lakers organization and fan base. Kobe was an incredible person whose support and appreciation for women's sports and athletes will be missed," the WTA wrote.

