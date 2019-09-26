Australia's Alex de Minaur fought back from a set down to beat former world number one Andy Murray 4-6 6-2 6-4 in the last 16 of the Zhuhai Championships on Thursday.
Murray, who won his first ATP tour singles match in nine months in Tuesday's first round, battled for two hours and 42 minutes on court before his 20-year-old opponent prevailed.
Murray dropped serve early on before storming back with two breaks of his own to take the first set. However, he faded in the second and looked to be struggling physically in humid conditions.
De Minaur then wrapped up the deciding set to deny Murray a dream comeback on the tour and he will next face Borna Coric in the quarter-final.
"My feeling tonight was that at points I played very well, but I didn't feel like I was able to sustain my level," Murray told reporters.