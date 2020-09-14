Nadal criticises Djokovic's plan for new players' association

ROME - World number two Rafael Nadal once again criticised his rival Novak Djokovic for plans to establish a new Professional Tennis Players' Association.

"I understand the dissatisfaction of some athletes who signed the proposal, but there are many unanswered questions," the Spaniard said Monday ahead of his return to tennis from the coronavirus break at the Rome Masters.

"I think it's not the right moment. And even if we weren't in the current situation, many things are not clear."

World number one Djokovic announced the formation of a new group at the end of August but was widely criticised by Nadal, world number four Roger Federer and the ATP men's organisation.

"There are a number of things that are not right. We are going through an world crisis in every aspect," Nadal said.